Mobile Mammogram program offered with help of Ascension Saint Thomas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas offers a mobile mammogram program to help in the fight against breast cancer.
The Mobile Mammography program provides free screenings to women across 26 counties. To find a Mobile Mammography bus near you, view the schedule below:
Oct. 1
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Stewart County Health Department, 1021 Spring St., Dover, TN 37058
Oct. 2
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Cleveland Street Baptist Church, 608 Cleveland St., Nashville, TN 37207
Oct. 6
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Trousdale County Health Department, 541 E. Main St., Hartsville, TN 37074
Oct. 10
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Location: Diane de La Mujer Women's Day Health Fair, 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Oct. 15
When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Center Hill Medical, 516 W. Main St., Smithville, TN 37166
Oct. 20
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Smith County Health Department, 251 Joy Alford Way, South Carthage, TN 37030
Oct. 22
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Montgomery County Government Employees, 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040
Oct. 23
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: DOT Manchester Family Health Center, 580 Manchester Industrial Parkway, Manchester, TN 37355
Nov. 3
When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Family Medical Associates & Pediatrics, 1407 Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN 37087
Nov. 4
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Montgomery County Health Department, 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040
Nov. 5
When: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Warren County Health Department, 1404 Sparta St., McMinnville, TN 37110
Nov. 6
When: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Faith Family, 326 21st Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203
Nov. 12
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Partners for Healing, 109 W. Blackwell St., Tullahoma, TN 37388
Nov. 13
When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Siloam Health Melrose, 820 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN 37204
Nov. 14
Location: Live Out Love Health Fair, 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Nov. 16
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Robertson County Health Department, 800 S. Brown St., Springfield, TN 37172
Nov. 17
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Queens City Women's Health, 751 Chesapeake Lane, Suite 101, Clarksville, TN 37040
Nov. 19
When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Hickman, 150 E. Swan St., Centerville, TN 37033
Nov. 20
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Holy Family, 4928 Edmonson Pike, No. 205, Nashville, TN 37211
Nov. 24
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Humphreys County Health Department, 222 Holly Lane, Waverly, TN 37185
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
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