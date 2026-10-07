Mobile Mammogram program offered with help of Ascension Saint Thomas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas offers a mobile mammogram program to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The Mobile Mammography program provides free screenings to women across 26 counties. To find a Mobile Mammography bus near you, view the schedule below:

Oct. 1

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Stewart County Health Department, 1021 Spring St., Dover, TN 37058

Oct. 2

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Cleveland Street Baptist Church, 608 Cleveland St., Nashville, TN 37207

Oct. 6

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Trousdale County Health Department, 541 E. Main St., Hartsville, TN 37074

Oct. 10

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Diane de La Mujer Women's Day Health Fair, 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Oct. 15

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Center Hill Medical, 516 W. Main St., Smithville, TN 37166

Oct. 20

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Smith County Health Department, 251 Joy Alford Way, South Carthage, TN 37030

Oct. 22

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Montgomery County Government Employees, 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Oct. 23

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: DOT Manchester Family Health Center, 580 Manchester Industrial Parkway, Manchester, TN 37355

Nov. 3

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Family Medical Associates & Pediatrics, 1407 Baddour Parkway, Lebanon, TN 37087

Nov. 4

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Montgomery County Health Department, 330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Nov. 5

When: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Warren County Health Department, 1404 Sparta St., McMinnville, TN 37110

Nov. 6

When: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Faith Family, 326 21st Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203

Nov. 12

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Partners for Healing, 109 W. Blackwell St., Tullahoma, TN 37388

Nov. 13

When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Siloam Health Melrose, 820 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN 37204

Nov. 14

Location: Live Out Love Health Fair, 3955 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Nov. 16

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Robertson County Health Department, 800 S. Brown St., Springfield, TN 37172

Nov. 17

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Queens City Women's Health, 751 Chesapeake Lane, Suite 101, Clarksville, TN 37040

Nov. 19

When: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Hickman, 150 E. Swan St., Centerville, TN 37033

Nov. 20

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Holy Family, 4928 Edmonson Pike, No. 205, Nashville, TN 37211

Nov. 24

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Humphreys County Health Department, 222 Holly Lane, Waverly, TN 37185

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