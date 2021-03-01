Molly Green to open new location one year after tornado destroyed East Nashville store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week is the anniversary of the deadly March tornado.

As the storm ripped through Middle Tennessee, 25 people were killed and dozens of businesses were destroyed.

One company was able to turn the destruction into a new opportunity.

Exactly one year and one day after the tornado destroyed the East Nashville store, Molly Green is opening a new store at Fifth + Broadway.

Owner Brittany Hartwell says she first found out her East Nashville clothing boutique was wiped out in the tornado on social media.

"It was really surreal at that time to look at our store and see it folded in like a deck of cards," Hartwell said.

Before being able to fully process what had happened, another challenge popped up.

"We went from the tornado to COVID and didn't really have time to check up," Hartwell said, "We just put our heads down and did what we had to do to keep business moving forward and our employees employed."

Hartwell said this was an opportunity to start a new chapter and decided to open a new store at Fifth + Broadway.

The new downtown development will have more than 30 restaurants and retailers.

"You don’t know what doors will open over the course of the next six month to a year like I never would’ve imagined on the day of the tornado I’d be standing in a new store today opening," Hartwell said.

The grand opening will be on March 4.

Hartwell hopes to one day open another location in East Nashville again.