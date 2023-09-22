Mom and pop Halloween Shop opens in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Everyone knows one of the most important things about Halloween is the costume.

A couple in Clarksville decided to help out Middle Tennessee with the search by opening their own shop, Spooky's.

"We got the idea when we realized there was only one Halloween store in Clarksville," Owner Melody Young said.

The business is run by Melody who works as a realtor, and her husband Sam. He is a coach and teacher in the area.

The countdown is on for Halloween, and the couple has been busy with restocking and picking out the right stuff to order.

From the cute to the creepy, Spooky seems to have it all.

"People are telling us ideas that they have, we write it down. When we get it we call them, and they come in and get it," Melody said.

The Youngs are not strangers to the holiday rush, running firework sales for the 4th of July and New Year's Eve.

If you are interested in shopping at Spooky's, you can find the shop at 2782 Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville.