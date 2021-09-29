Mom posts signs of missing son Nieko Lisi on 10th anniversary of disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nieko Lisi went missing a decade ago, and his mom is still wondering what happened to him.

Lisi was 18 years old when he vanished. His mother, Monica Button said the 10-year anniversary of his disappearance has been tough. "I come to town and I just hope that there’s some peace somewhere that I’m going to find out where he is, or who did what to him," Button said.

Lisi was last seen in Franklin, but his truck was found disassembled in the Sylvan Park area in 2016 according to Button. "It’s just kind of disheartening that a lot of people here have no idea that this even happened," Button said.

That's why she's posting signs in Sylvan Park. "When I initially went to the police in 2011 I was put on the back burner, you know 'this kid’s been in trouble, he’s going to show up,' that type of thing, my son did not get the Gabby Petito attention," Button said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the case is still open. The reward for information that leads to a conviction is currently at $10,000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Hopefully, Button will one day find closure. "As long as I have lungs and I can breathe and I can walk, I'm going to hope that someone someday will remember something key that is going to help me find my son," she said.

Any tips in this case can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov