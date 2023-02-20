"Momma died right in my arms': Woman killed by stray bullet that entered her home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A daughter is grieving after police said her mom was killed by a stray bullet.

Police said 61-year-old Linda Williams was hit by a bullet that came through her bathroom window at the James Cayce Homes on Summer Place.

"I just kept hearing ambulances and police and firetrucks,” her friend, Wanda Bradley, said.

Linda was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it.

“My momma died right in my arms,” Shister Williams said. “I did not leave Vanderbilt until like 4 this morning... My mom was my whole life.”

Shister is heartbroken.

“She was the love of my life. I just wish it was me. I wish it was me in that bathroom because it was just a regular day; I came home from work, and I was supposed to be in that bathroom because I wrap my hair up every night — and not this time," Williams said.

This is the last selfie she snapped with her mom:

Shister Williams

Linda Williams and her daughter, Shister Williams



Police responded to the scene Sunday evening. They were able to review the footage and make an arrest.

Montez Dennis allegedly told police in an interview he was trying to 'unjam' a gun while outside an apartment on South 6th Street.

Metro Nashville Police Department Montez Dennis



Now, Linda's loved ones are saying goodbye.

"She loved everyone, and I want her to be remembered in good grace,” Bradley said. "She was an amazing friend, an amazing woman, a Christian lady; smiled all the time."

Montez Dennis is charged with criminal homicide. He has an extensive criminal history.