Monday marks 5 years since Marshall County, Kentucky school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (WTVF) — It has been five years since a Kentucky community was changed forever when a student opened fire at his high school, killing two students and injuring more than a dozen others.

Marshall County is coming together to give back in honor of the victims.

Students will kick off "Kindness Week" on Monday. On top of that, they will also have their annual Marshall Strong blood drive.

Back in 2018, then 15-year-old Gabriel Parker opened fire with a pistol hitting 16 people. All the victims were between 14 and 18 years old.

Five of them were critically injured and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Two students died: 15-year-old Bailey Holt and 15-year-old Preston Cope.

It took two years, but Parker eventually pleaded guilty to all the counts against him: 16 in total.

He was given two life sentences.

"That day changed our school and our community in countless ways, but it also brought to the surface the strength we have together," the district said in a statement to NewsChannel 5.

Students, staff and family will gather Monday to hang a "Marshall Strong" wreath in honor of the victims.