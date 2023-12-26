Monell's serves up a home-cooked meal for customers on Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As this Christmas Day comes to an end, hopefully you got to spend some quality time with your families.

Our holiday traditions vary, but one thing has been consistent for a Nashville staple on Christmas.

At Monell's At the Manor, you're likely to see a few things: huge portions, a smile, famous fried chicken, another smile and someone with a pretty great story.

"I have cooked Christmas meal for 40 years and this is the first time I've ever not cooked Christmas meal," said Lou McClanahan. "So we decided to change it up, do something different."

This Christmas has certainly been different for McClanahan and her family. Even shaking things up a bit, she was confident she wouldn't be disappointed.

"I know it is packed," she said. "That's good. That means the food is good! And as people were walking out, they had big smiles."

"It's straight southern food," said Charlsie Settle, the manager at Monell's At the Manor. "And people just don't cook like they used to."

Maybe Christmas looked a little different this year.

"I've seen you know couples that have an empty nest, as they say, and they don't see any sense in cooking for two," Settle said. "Their families have moved away."

One thing is for sure: there's no shortage of folks feeling festive. It has been that way at this location, which opened in 2011.