Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt shares warning about glowsticks ahead of Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halloween is coming up, we know a lot of parents are worried about safety.

Using glowsticks during trick-or-treating is important for some, so kids can be seen as they go door-to-door.

Doctors with Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital shared a warning about those glowsticks.

The big concern is all about cracking them. They could break and that is when issues can happen.

"The solvent inside the glow sticks can irritate the skin and eyes,” said Claci Ayers, MD, Pediatric Emergency Medicine fellow at Monroe Carell. “Typically, people do not have complications from it and should immediately wash the skin or flush the eye. If the irritation lasts more than 15 minutes, it is best to seek the help of your primary care provider or call your local poison control center,” she said.

Additionally, the cracking sound actually comes from glass shards. One doctor said there are not as many as there used to be, but there are slivers.