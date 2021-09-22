Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital president to testify in front of Congress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday, the president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Dr. Meg Rush will testify in front of Congress on how COVID-19 is impacting our children.

She will also be discussing how they’ve been able to support children and families through the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 90,000 children under 10 have had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

Pediatric experts representing the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association will also testify at “Putting Kids First: Addressing COVID-19’s Impacts On Children” for congress today.

Dr. Rush said with the emergence of the Delta variant, they’ve experienced a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations among children on top of an early surge of RSV.

RSV is a serious respiratory illness we usually see in the winter months.

She said combined with the ongoing and high demand for acute mental health services, their capacity is strained. They are very concerned about meeting children’s health care needs now and in the future.

Dr. Rush meets with Congress later Wednesday morning.