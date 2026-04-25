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Monroe County sheriff Dale “Frog” Ford dies at 70

Monroe County Sheriff Dale “Frog” Ford dies at 70
Monroe County Sheriff
Monroe County Sheriff Dale “Frog” Ford dies at 70
Posted

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — Monroe County is mourning the death of Sheriff Dale “Frog” Ford, who passed away Saturday at 70.

Ford was a longtime law enforcement leader in Monroe County and was well known throughout Tompkinsville.

He is being remembered for his years of public service and impact on the community.

Funeral arrangements had not been publicly announced as of Saturday.

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