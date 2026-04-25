Monroe County sheriff Dale “Frog” Ford dies at 70

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — Monroe County is mourning the death of Sheriff Dale “Frog” Ford, who passed away Saturday at 70.
Ford was a longtime law enforcement leader in Monroe County and was well known throughout Tompkinsville.
He is being remembered for his years of public service and impact on the community.
Funeral arrangements had not been publicly announced as of Saturday.
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It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom