NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monster Jam is making its return on Saturday to Nissan Stadium.

The event with its 12,000 pound trucks is back after a three year hiatus to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

"Tennessee motorsports fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions," the event release said.

The main event is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, but there is a "Monster Jam Pit Party" prior to the event. At the event you can meet the drivers, see the trucks up close and more.

It runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and an event ticket or pit pass is required.