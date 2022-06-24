Watch Now
News

Actions

Monster Jam races back to Nissan Stadium after three year hiatus

Monster Jam is making its return on Saturday to Nissan Stadium.
monster jam cole
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 09:34:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monster Jam is making its return on Saturday to Nissan Stadium.

The event with its 12,000 pound trucks is back after a three year hiatus to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

cole johnson monster jam

"Tennessee motorsports fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions," the event release said.

Monster Jam Cole Johnson

The main event is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, but there is a "Monster Jam Pit Party" prior to the event. At the event you can meet the drivers, see the trucks up close and more.

It runs from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and an event ticket or pit pass is required.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap