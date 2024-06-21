Monster Jam roars into Music City on Saturday

Monster Jam is back in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on June 22. Fans and families can view the most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience.

The action-packed summer event is highlighted by the Nashville debut of Sparkle Smash, the all-new six-ton unicorn with colorful charisma and a bold attitude. At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held in Nashville on Saturday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures. Activities include the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, Spin Master remote control truck course, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy.

This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.