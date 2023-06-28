Monster Truck World Finals set to get underway in Nashville for the first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time, Nashville is hosting the Monster Truck World Finals! The big trucks and high energy is set to start this weekend at Nissan Stadium.

On July 1st this event will bring in fans from all over the world by showcasing the best trucks and drivers in racing, a high jump competition, a two-wheel skills competition and more. Fans will be able to see the drivers of the 12,000-pound trucks up close and enjoy many other family-friendly activities. It's all included in the price of a ticket.

This past week, Monster Jam partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN for a food drive donation event at Nissan Stadium – the first 200 fans that showed up with a minimum of five food donations received a complimentary Monster Jam ticket for the event that happened on Saturday, June 25th.

The fun doesn't stop on Saturday, this marquee event will also continue Sunday, July 2nd with a charity event supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Monster Jam Awards Show.

Monster Jam also announced its official theme song sung by country music rising star Sydney Mack. Like these trucks, fans are gassed up and pumped to see it get underway!