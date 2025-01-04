Monster trucks show off skills, speed at Bridgestone

NASHVILLE, TN (WFTV) — Monster Jam is coming to Nashville Saturday and Sunday.

Which means the big Monster Trucks are taking over Bridgestone Arena.

The signs and ads say get ready to cheer, scream and be amazed. And just seeing the size of these trucks I can understand why.

The 12,000-pound trucks will compete for speed and skill. During that they will have different events where they fly through the air and stand on two wheels and perform other tricks.

Families can get there early for the Monster Jam Pit Party. There, they can meet the drivers up close and personal, and take selfies and get autographs.

Showtimes are 1 p.m. with the pit party from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days. And on Saturday there is an additional show at 6:30 p.m.

You can find more information about the shows and tickets here.

