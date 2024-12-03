Montgomery County family remembers the life of 89-year-old house fire victim

MONTGOMERY CO. TENN. (WTVF) — An early Sunday morning house fire claimed the life of Arlyss Thompson, 89, in Montgomery County, leaving her large family in mourning.

Thompson would’ve been 90 years old in February. She was battling early stages of dementia at the time of her death, but still was able to walk with assistance from a walker, according to her daughter Phyllis Hogg.

Hogg described Thompson as a woman full of grit who “told it like it is” and was deeply devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren.

“She has six children, 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren,” Hogg said.

Thompson’s son, who also served as her caretaker, escaped the blaze. Hogg said a neighbor tried to rescue her mother.

“He was beating on my mother’s window, and he could hear her. He was yelling, and my brother came out the back door. Shortly after that, the window in the back of the kitchen exploded, and all went up in flames,” Hogg said.

Montgomery County deputies arrived and tried to save Thompson. Two deputies were treated for heat exposure and smoke inhalation.

Hogg will never forget the final moments with her mom.

“They stopped with the body bag, and I put my arms around her and told her I loved her,” Hogg said.

The fire destroyed the family home.

“Memories, pictures, and everything. Everything was in that home and now all gone,” Hogg said.

Thompson’s family is leaning on holiday traditions to cope with the loss.

“When I lived with my mom for five years, this was our favorite time — decorating the living room,” Hogg said. “I don’t know if I’ll take the tree down. It might stay up until next Christmas.”

Hogg wants people to remember her mother’s unwavering love.

“She loved us kids. We gave her her world with our kids. And I want them to remember how loving she was with her grand-kids, her great-grand-kids, and great-great-grand-kids,” Hogg said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

