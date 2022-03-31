Months-long human trafficking investigation results in Metro Nashville police SWAT raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A months-long human trafficking investigation has resulted in a SWAT raid in Nashville by Metro Nashville police.
MNPD says their investigation has led to search warrants being executed simultaneously at two locations.
One location is a home in the 1100 block of Bluewillow Court. The other is a business on the 600 block of Fesslers Lane.
MNPD is making arrests in the case.
At the time of writing, further details in the case are scant.
NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is made available.