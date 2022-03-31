Watch
Months-long human trafficking investigation results in Metro Nashville police SWAT raid

Fesslers Lane Raid - 033122.jpg
MNPD
MNPD executes search warrants on Fesslers Lane.
Fesslers Lane Raid - 033122.jpg
Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 12:32:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A months-long human trafficking investigation has resulted in a SWAT raid in Nashville by Metro Nashville police.

MNPD says their investigation has led to search warrants being executed simultaneously at two locations.

Bluewillow Court Raid - 033122.jpg
MNPD executes search warrants on Bluewillow Court.

One location is a home in the 1100 block of Bluewillow Court. The other is a business on the 600 block of Fesslers Lane.

Fesslers Lane Raid - 033122.jpg
MNPD executes search warrants on Fesslers Lane.

MNPD is making arrests in the case.

At the time of writing, further details in the case are scant.

NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more information is made available.

