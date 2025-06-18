More Americans turning to crowdfunding to pay for college as student debt rises

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Americans owed about $1.6 trillion in student loans as of June 2024 — 42% more than a decade ago, according to a Pew Research study. With the rising cost of education and everyday expenses, more students are turning to crowdfunding platforms to help pay for their education.

GoFundMe reports a 15% increase in fundraisers for college tuition and related expenses over the last year. In 2024 alone, nearly 40,000 people and organizations received support from the platform for tuition and scholarships.

Mackenzie Brown, a labor and postpartum doula studying to become a labor and delivery nurse, is among those seeking financial help online.

"Those of us that are trying and going to school, we can barely afford it. We can barely afford cost of living," Brown said.

Brown initially relied on financial aid to fund her education, but had to take a break from her studies.

"I was leaning on financial aid when I first started the program. I was getting FAFSA, but I experienced something where I had to take a break," Brown said. "This quarter, I used everything I have saved from my taxes that I got in February."

For many students like Brown, turning to crowdfunding platforms comes with emotional challenges.

"It's a very prideful thing. It's seen as like you're begging. You have to have a certain attitude to obtain help," Brown said.

Brown emphasizes she's not asking for a handout but an opportunity to advance her career and make a difference.

"We're taking these sacrifices and we're going to school and we're trying to get into these career positions to where we can better ourselves. When in those roles, we don't have anyone advocating or pushing us to get there," Brown said.

This determined mother says she's willing to take on side jobs to pay for her next quarter of classes because she's committed to building a better future and addressing healthcare disparities.

"We need more nurses that advocate for us. There's a big disparity in Tennessee, and I don't think a lot of people are looking at that," Brown said.

The trend extends beyond students to educators as well. According to GoFundMe data, thousands of teachers used the platform last year to help supply their classrooms, raising more than $3.3 million.

