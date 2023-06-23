More help approved for Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control (MACC) is set to receive additional support following the approval of the city's operating budget by council members.

The influx of animals coming into the shelter has prompted the need for extra assistance. Shannon Caldwell, a Nashville resident, expressed her distress after her beloved dog, Louis, went missing.

"Louis is more than just a dog; he's our family and friend. My daughter, who has spina bifida, looks up to Louis," Caldwell said.

Fortunately, Louis was eventually dropped off at MACC, where they had space to house him. However, the facility is currently cramped due to the high number of animals in need.

Medical Director of MACC, Travis Beeler, explained the challenges they face.

"We are just extremely full and just trying very hard to keep up," Dr. Beeler said.

The shelter heavily relies on volunteers, but the responsibility of ensuring the animals' health falls on the veterinarians and technicians. Presently, MACC only has one full-time veterinarian, Dr. Travis Beeler. They also have another vet, that works once a week.

MACC accommodates animals that have been surrendered by their owners, unexpected litters, abused animals, and lost pets. Metro Council approved additional funding for MACC in the new budget, allowing them to hire another full-time veterinarian and two more technicians.

Dr. Beeler sees this as a positive step towards reintroducing important programs.

"Like potentially bringing back microchip clinics and spay and neuter services for animals returned to their home after they've been here," Dr. Beeler said.

Caldwell expressed gratitude for the city's investment in MACC, emphasizing the care provided to the animals at the shelter. She commends Dr. Beeler and the staff for their dedication in keeping MACC afloat with limited staff. Caldwell also extended her gratitude to the people who helped her find Louis.

Four years ago, MACC had four veterinarians on staff, but that number has dwindled to two. The shelter's overcrowding has prompted them to waive all adoption fees until the end of July.

As of now, the Vet Clinic at MACC has completed 7,268 procedures in 2023. These procedures encompass a wide range of treatments, including heartworm treatment, nail trims, and spay/neuter surgeries.

Out of the total procedures, 375 were neuter surgeries and 350 were spay surgeries, all performed by the two available veterinarians.

By comparing these numbers to the same period in 2019, it is evident that the workload has increased significantly.

In 2019, MACC completed 9,449 procedures, with 433 spays and 540 neuters, all performed by four different veterinarians.

The approval of additional resources and funds for MACC is a vital step in addressing the challenges faced by the shelter.