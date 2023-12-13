More help for tornado victims: free clothing and U-Haul storage space

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People, organizations and businesses continue to do what they can to support tornado victims across Middle Tennessee, and we want to make sure you are aware of the help that is out there.

Wednesday morning in Gallatin, one local clothing store is giving away free clothes to anyone in Middle Tennessee impacted by the tornadoes.

Marie Nicole Clothing is a kids clothing company, but at its warehouse on Commerce Way children and adults can pick up free clothing.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or while supplies last, MNC will give every child two new outfits and a plush dog.

Adults will also receive two items of clothing each.

People can drive up and they will be asked what sizes they need. The clothes will be brought to their car.

Another way people can get help, U-Haul locations near Madison and Clarksville will offer 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box containers to tornado victims.

This will provide a safe space for any items people are able to salvage from their homes as they rebuild.

The Hendersonville U-Haul store was actually damaged by the tornado that hit there. People's belongings impacted at that location are being moved into U-Box containers.

So, U-Haul said it knows firsthand of the need.

Six stores total are available for all Middle Tennesseans impacted:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville

712 Providence Blvd.

Clarksville, TN 37042

(931) 647-8028

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wilma Rudolph

2830 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

Clarksville, TN 37040

(931) 648-0500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Madison

121 Moving Center Court

Madison, TN 37115

(615) 868-5081

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivergate (U-Box only)

1515 Gallatin Pike N.

Madison, TN 37115

(629) 221-2502

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nashville

506 Fesslers Lane

Nashville, TN 37210

(615) 736-5231

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mt. Juliet (U-Box only)

14535 Lebanon Road

Old Hickory, TN 37138

(615) 754-6246

U-Haul Storage of Oak Grove

8475 Pembroke Oak Grove Road

Oak Grove, KY 42262

(270) 605-5172