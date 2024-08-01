More homeowners now eligible for Davidson County Property Tax Freeze program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Keeping up with the expenses of owning a home is tough, especially with rising property taxes. In Davidson County, more homeowners are now eligible for a property tax freeze, offering much-needed relief.

Neni Brown is among thousands now eligible for Davidson County’s Property Tax Freeze program.

“Since 2020, it has gone up,” Brown said.

Recently, the qualifying income limit for the program increased from $47,750 to $60,000.

“Everyone is feeling the pressures of the housing market in Nashville and Davidson County,” said Trustee Erica Gilmore. “This is a way to push back on that and it gives seniors who are a little bit older and on fixed incomes some relief.”

Now, more residents aged 65 and older can freeze their property tax payment amounts.

For Brown, the program is a lifesaver because owning a home already comes with high costs.

“You have your electric bill, your gas bill, maintenance of your home,” Brown said. “I’m a cancer survivor, so it means a whole lot.”

In just one month, Trustee Erica Gilmore reports that 167 people have enrolled in the program. She aims to reach as many eligible residents as possible through pop-up events.

“Most of them are not working, so their income tends to stay the same or decrease. This program gives them the opportunity not to worry about those pressures,” Gilmore added.

Brown is grateful for the opportunity and hopes more seniors take advantage of it.

“It makes you want to stay in Nashville, not move to another city or state,” Brown said.

The Metro Trustee’s office has been hosting multiple events across the county, with tax freeze and relief experts available to provide one-on-one assistance, during the month of July.

“You need your tax return. Some people don’t have it, but if you have a tax return, bring that. Driver’s license. If someone has passed away, death certificate, as it relates to the spouse,” explained Gilmore.

Gilmore plans to host more events leading up to the application deadline on April 5, 2025. She estimates 16,000 residents are eligible for the program.

More information online.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com