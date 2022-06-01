Watch
News

Actions

More hot weather Wednesday, few strong storms possible Thursday

Lelan's morning forecast: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 08:34:53-04

(WTVF) — Look for highs to push back to the low 90s across the region on Wednesday. Most areas will be dry, but a storm or two is possible in our western areas on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Where storms develop, a storm or two could be strong.

thumbnail_Lelan10.png

Thursday, a cold front will push across the mid south bringing better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Where the storms develop, a storm or two could be strong to severe.

This won't be a widespread severe weather event, but we'll need to stay alert for the possibility of damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours.

thumbnail_Lelan9.png

While we're running a surplus of rain for the year, we did end May below normal for the month; so, we could use some rain. While this cold front will bring rain, most areas look to receive less than a half-inch. Behind the front, Friday looks refreshing with lower humidity levels.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap