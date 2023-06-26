Sheriff's Department: More items found in Detention Center left by Friedmann

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Downtown Detention Center (DDC) continues to find more hidden items left by Alex Friedmann, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Department.

In a now non-secure area of the DDC, deputies found a plastic bag filled with a makeshift uniform, $100, and a handcuff key attached to the insole of shoes inside a ductwork.

In 2022, Alex Friedmann was sentenced to 40 years after deputies found loaded guns and other lethal weapons during the construction of the detention center.

Friedmann allegedly dressed as a construction worker and was seen entering the control room. Police said he then entered the room and placed a key ring in his pocket, left the DDC through the front lobby, returned two hours later, and replaced the keys, again with two missing. When officers arrested Friedman, they found an igloo cooler he was carrying into the facility contained bolt cutters and a document identified as schematics of the detention center.

Sources told NewsChannel 5 the break-in was part of a plot to compromise the security of the new jail.