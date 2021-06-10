More than 10,500 Nashville property owners contested reappraised value

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Nashville property owners asked for an informal review of their 2021 reappraisal.

In April, the assessor of property announced values were up 34% on average from the last appraisal in 2017. There were 10,576 requests for a second look.

"And that's OK," said Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite. "This is an opportunity in the informal review leg for property owners to get an opportunity to learn how we arrive at value."

More than half of the informal requests led to adjustments. According to the assessor's office, 54% of the challenges led to a decreased or increased appraisal.

"Some have been able to be successful in confirming the value is what they believe it to be by providing supporting evidence that we may have not known in the beginning. However some have been no changes," Wilhoite said.

The 2021 assessed value of every home, business and commercial property will affect tax bills in October.

Property owners who believe the mass appraisal did not capture the true value of their home can still appeal to the independent Metro Board of Equalization by June 25 at 4:00 p.m.

"If you have information that you believe we may have incorrect in reference to your property, so maybe your property profile may say three bedroom and you have four bedroom... bring that information in," Wilhoite said.