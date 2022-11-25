More than 166 million people expected to do holiday shopping between now and Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 166 million people are expected to do holiday shopping between Thanksgiving and Monday. The National Retail Federation predicts this year's holiday sales to be more than last year's.

People can start shopping at Opry Mills Mall starting at 6 a.m., CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin will open at 7 a.m. and the Mall at Green Hills will open at 9 a.m.

Wallethub said JCPenny, Belk and Macy's will have some of the best deals.

If you're looking for toys to go under the Christmas tree a "Squishmallow" plush animal is the top toy of choice this season according to research firm Premium Joy. That is based on Google search trends over the last 6 months. Hot wheels and nerf guns are also some favorites.

Some specials, like Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days, will extend past today online and in-store.

"Consumer shopping has changed significantly since the pandemic," said Kristen Gall, president of Rakuten Rewards. "A lot fewer of us are willing to go to the stores on Black Friday and battle people and use our elbows...retailers are more willing to allow us to shop over a longer period of time."

People no longer have to rush to stores and line up by midnight to get deals. In fact, many stores will not even allow it. Stores are giving their employees time to enjoy themselves with their families.

Big box stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Kohl's announced in 2020 during the pandemic they would not open on Thanksgiving to limit crowds. Now, this is becoming the norm and is seen by many as a good change that came out of the pandemic. The labor shortage following the pandemic has also played a part in these changes.

"They don't have to overstaff their retail operations, and hard to find labor at the right prices and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for just this opportunity to go in the store and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a Texas A&M University Marketing Professor.

But that doesn't mean people are not getting their deals. In fact, Black Friday for many stores online and in-person have become a week or even a month of lower prices going into the holiday.