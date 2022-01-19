More than $1M in community safety funding to be used for Napier area improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than $1 million will be spent on reducing violence in Nashville neighborhoods.

Mayor John Cooper's office is allocating $300,000 for Napier Place and Sudekum Apartments to support a grassroots safety plan in these communities.

Metro Council on January 4 approved Mayor Cooper’s plan to invest the funds, plus expand Nashville’s Cure Violence program, using federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

Since the mayor launched his Community Safety Partnership last spring, $105,000 in grants has been awarded to 21 local nonprofits across Davidson County.

Residents and community leaders collaborated with the Metro Development and Housing Agency, Metro police and the Community Safety Partnership to create a neighborhood improvement plan. Projects include traffic calming on Charles E. Davis Boulevard, lighting repairs, additional resources for the nearby Pruitt branch of Nashville Public Library and upgrades that are needed to reopen the pool at the Napier Community Center.

These investments are the latest neighborhood infrastructure improvements for the area. Additional improvements include bus stop and bus shelter projects on Lafayette Street, Lewis Street and Charles E. Davis Boulevard, as well as maintenance and upgrades at Napier Elementary, Cameron College Prep, and Johnson Alternative Learning Center.

To learn more about the mayor’s Cure Violence initiative, including how to apply for funding, click here.