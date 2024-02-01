More than 30 people housed as Hermitage homeless encampment officially closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than two years, the homeless encampment in Hermitage has closed. It comes after neighbors and businesses called and emailed city officials to clean it up.

City officials said all 36 people living at that camp are now housed and many are under a roof for the first time in several years.

It's a transition that can be difficult for some who chose to live there, but exciting for other who felt like they had no other options.

The Office of Homeless Services and volunteers have been working together to get everyone housed, whether that was moving towards an apartment or town home.

The move comes from Nashville's previous Mayor, John Cooper, who sough to invest $50 million to provide temporary housing, wraparound services, and permanent supportive housing to the unhoused community.

Crews will be on site next week to clean up the property and then it will be fenced off. A portion of the site will be transitioned into a recycling center.