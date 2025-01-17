More than 400 employees impacted by closure of Perdue Farms Monterey plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 400 employees are being impacted by the closure of the Perdue Farms Monterey plant. The announcement came Friday, where the company stated it will close its Monterey facility on March 28.

As a result, 433 positions will be eliminated.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter reacted to the news stating he was saddened by the announcement.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the 433 employees who will be impacted by the closing," he added. "The plant has been a part of Monterey and Putnam County’s economy for many years. We will be working closely with Monterey officials and our Chamber of Commerce to do everything we can to assist the workers during this difficult time.

We will be deploying our “Workforce Strike Team” to help the dislocated workers find new jobs. Please help us by posting any job openings your business might have on the Chamber’s website at https://business.cookevillechamber.com/jobs

Perdue released the following statement:

"This decision comes as part of the company’s overall focus on continuous improvement and modernization of its supply chain to meet evolving consumer demands and operational needs.

Changes in market demand and how the company produces and supplies its products have impacted the Monterey facility in recent years. Addressing these challenges would require substantial additional investments to maintain operations.

This was difficult news for our associates, and please know a decision like this is something we take very seriously, and one that was not made lightly. We are committed to doing everything we can to help our associates through this transition.

To support affected associates, Perdue will provide severance packages, which include extended WARN protections for up to ten weeks, additional severance pay beyond the standard compensation, and job placement support to assist in their transition.”

