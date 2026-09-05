More than 45 firefighters respond to house fire on Beech Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County Fire/Rescue (WCFR) said more than 45 firefighters were on the scene of a large house fire on Beech Hill on Saturday morning.

Officials said WCFR and surrounding agencies were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Beech Hill at around 2:32 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found the rear portion of an approximately 10,000-square-foot home heavily involved in fire.

WCFR said more than 45 firefighters were at the scene during the mutual-aid response.

Williamson County Fire Rescue

All occupants safely exited the home before firefighters arrived, according to the report.

As of Saturday afternoon, WCFR said fire crews are expected to remain on scene for several more hours and asked motorists and residents in the area to use caution and give emergency personnel room to work.

Officials said they have not determined the cause of the fire.