More than 70 displaced in catastrophic fire at a Manchester apartment complex

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 70 people have been displaced following a catastrophic fire at Carden Estates Apartments in Manchester.

Fire officials say they responded to the fire early Friday and that there is a total loss of 36 housing units.

Displaced families are being transferred and officials are working to deliver resources to them as well.

Joey Hobbs, the Mayor of Manchester thanked the Manchester Fire Department for their heroic efforts and their assistance with the families affected.

There was no reported loss of life in the fire and we are working to learn the cause as well.

We will update as details come in.

