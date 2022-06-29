NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is reminding everyone to secure their firearm.

So far in 2022, 1,025 guns have been reported stolen and 711 guns have been taken from vehicles.

In 2021 at this same time, 488 guns had been taken from vehicles and the total guns reported stolen at that time were 707.

Midtown Hills Precinct Commander Tommy Widener still sees cases where the firearm is stolen during a residential burglary, but he thinks everyone needs to work together to solve this growing problem.

Commander Widener thinks the solution to helping would be to get the message across to everyone living here and visiting to secure their firearm.

He said they’ve partnered with downtown businesses to put out signs with QR codes that allows downtown visitors to see real time data stats and a video from Chief John Drake about why it's so important to secure your weapon.

He thinks it’s important to remind Airbnb owners, managers of hotels, motels, apartment complexes to put the message out there too.

“Let’s see how we can partner together to get the message out because we know these weapons when they're taken, they're not going to a collector. We understand that they're ending up in the hands of either our youth or those that have exhibited past incidences of violence,” Commander Tommy Widener explained.

Even though 223 more guns were taken out of vehicles this year compared to 2021 Commander Widener isn’t trying to victim blame. He wants everyone to work together to address the situation.

If you do happen to have your firearm stolen, call police. He said also make sure you know the serial number of your weapon, make and model. He also suggests looking around for cameras in the area.

Ultimately, he said the best option would be to secure your weapon.

“Gun safes they make them that bolt to the seat frames and you can have your own key that you put on a key ring to secure it. You can run a cable lock through the trigger guard through the magazine, as well as through the chamber. You can take it inside. If you're staying in a location that offers you a safe you can set your own combination,” Commander Widener said.

Commander Widener just asks the community to just take the time to secure your vehicle and secure the weapon.

Do not leave the keys in the car, running or unattended.