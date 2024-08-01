More than 80 Metro police officers will be protecting Metro Schools this school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No doubt, school safety is top of mind for parents.

So when we were invited to hear Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake's address to school resources officers, we accepted.

According to Chief Drake, more than 80 Metro police officers will protect Metro Schools this school year. The chief broke down the numbers at the annual training for school resource officers.



16 MNPS high school staffed with 2 officers each

30 MNPS middle schools staffed with 1 officer each

3 MNPS elementary schools staffed with 1 officer each, and plans are to staff 5 additional schools later in the year

14 officers, plus supervisors will make up the Rapid School Safety Team, which can respond to emergencies at any school

The 2023-2024 school year was the first year the Rapid School Safety Team existed. The shooting at The Covenant School led to its formation.

I asked the head of the department's School Safety Division for examples of what the team responded to last school year.

"We had a student that was threatening staff with a gun," said Capt. Steven Bowers. "Rapid School Safety Team officers were able to get there and retrieve it from their backpacks. And then also we had an incident at a daycare where they responded. An adult was on the inside of the daycare with a weapon and those officers were able to respond and apprehend that individual."

While de-escalation is an important part of the work, that's far from their only job. The officers who form bonds with students make a lifelong impact.

For any SRO in doubt, the chief assured them, across the board, city leaders have their backs.

"I wanted to make sure the city knew — the council knew — when they started looking at our budget how important SROs are. And the talk wasn't to eliminate SROs this year. The years prior it was, but it's not anymore. And I'm going to keep pushing for all you all," said Chief John Drake.

