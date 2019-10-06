NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a special delivery just in time before the start of fall break, two trucks full of food and personal care items were hand delivered to more than 800 needy families.

Elijah’s Heart founders, Papa Joe Bradford, wanted to make sure the families at Napier Place and Sudekum Apartments have food and everything else they might need during fall break. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, Elijah’s Heart will held one of its largest "Walk of Love" tours on Saturday.

Once the semis arrived, volunteers unloaded the supplies to deliver to more than 800 families in the Napier Place and Sudekum Apartments communities. Afterwards, they went door-to-door to deliver a box of food, a box of personal items and vitamins to each family.

"Next week is actually Fall Break, this is one of the most impoverished communities around and when the kids aren’t in school of they don’t have the breakfast or the lunch that they would normally get," Bradford said.

Volunteers said Saturday was all about giving back to those in need.

"We’ve been doing this for about 17 years, and what’s great is it’s the walk of love, that’s what it’s called. We take it straight to the homes because you got elderly, you got the handicapped, you got mentally ill and they can’t come out and get stuff sometimes," Bradford said.

Donations were made possible thanks to Feed the Children, the Goodness Project and many donors.

After all of the door-to-door deliveries, Elijah’s Heart set up in the playground and basketball courts next to the Sudekum Apartments office at 101 University Court to hand out clothing and other needed items.