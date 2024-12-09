More than the winter blues: What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Between rain and flurries and dropping temperatures, there's been a lot of doom and gloom outside.

For some people, the winter weather can bring about seasonal depression.

Lauren Ruth Martin, a therapist at Novel Counseling, tells us the cold temperatures and shorter days, thanks to Daylight Savings Time, can sometimes be a recipe for disaster.

"Your nervous system is saying I don't like this weather, it's making me depressed, I don't want to do a lot," explained Martin. "A lot of people may be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder and not even realize it."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is depression or serious mood changes that correlate with the season.

People with winter-pattern SAD can feel depressed and anxious and have little energy or interest in things. Symptoms usually come about in the late fall and winter and last until spring or summer.

Martin says don't confuse the disorder with just being unhappy. It can be a more pressing issue when it lasts for weeks on end or interferes with daily life.

"Is it impacting my ability to get to work? Am I isolating more? Do I physically feel like I'm sick even though I...do not have a cold or a stomach bug?" she said. "That's where it goes from just general dislike to something that can be more of a disorder."

Martin adds if you're feeling like this, it's good to have comforting things around you, like a light box or heated blanket. It can also help to make a plan to go outside or do normal activities.

If you think this could apply to you or a friend or family member, talk to a healthcare professional.

If you want to support someone who is feeling this way, Martin says staying patient, not being judgmental, and encouraging healthy behaviors for that person can help.

