WARTBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search is on for a murder suspect just added to the TBI's Most Wanted list. 41-year-old Christopher Falls is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend Julia Manning.

"The body of Julia Manning was discovered by a friend at her home located in the Lancing area of Morgan County on Thursday, July 7 as the friend was checking on Manning because she had not been seen or heard from in at least ten days to two weeks," according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

A fugitive from Morgan County has been added to the TBI #TNMostWanted list.



Christopher Strater Falls, 41, is wanted by Morgan Co Sheriff’s Office and TBI for Second Degree Murder. Should be considered armed and dangerous.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you know where Falls is. pic.twitter.com/G8hf5vTwWL — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 20, 2022

This case is out of Morgan County, about 2 1/2 hours east of Nashville, but he could be anywhere.

"The search for Falls has included authorities in Kansas as well as the US Marshals Service. The US Marshals Service is in charge of the apprehension efforts at this time with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Morgan County and other agencies," Johnson said.

The TBI said he is driving a red Subaru Forester. It has damage on the front by the passenger side. The license plate is 496 BBN. It is also missing the "A" in Subaru on the back.

Christopher Falls is known to be driving this 2005 red Subaru Forester, with TN tag 496 BBBN.



There is damage to the vehicle’s front end on the passenger side.



Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see Christopher Falls, or this vehicle. #TNMostWanted pic.twitter.com/7jTIdeSm7n — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 20, 2022

If you have seen him or his car, you're asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.