Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini to be featured in new Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s annual exhibition American Currents: State of the Music offers a broad look at country music and its place in American culture over the past year.

The latest installment, open now through February 2025, features music and moments from cozy clubs to arena rafters.

The exhibit features artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Tyler Childers, Luke Combs, Martina McBride, Jelly Roll, Billy Strings, Taylor Swift, Cindy Walker, Morgan Wallen, Lucinda Williams and more.

In support of the exhibition’s opening, the Museum will host related programming including a Songwriter Session with Kelsey Waldon on March 2 and a Musician Spotlight with C.J. Lewandowski on March 3.

Tickets start around $30 for adults and $20 for kids. More information can be found here.