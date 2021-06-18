'Mosaic Warriors' hold town hall over apartment living conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of residents from Nashville's Mosaic Apartments called the "Mosaic Warriors" held a town hall on living conditions.

They're fighting for improvements. City council members attended the town hall which was held days after the group held a small protest at the Metro City Council meeting.

The group says they're fighting against illegal evictions and safety issues at the apartment complex on Patricia Drive.

Their fight began last month when they held a protest at the complex. They attended Tuesday's Metro Council meeting asking council members for help in their fight against the California-based owner.

They say Rob Bond refused to respond or acknowledge the issues they're experiencing. Tenants hope council members can help them with their fight.