Mother and 5 children shot while visiting family in Nashville Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating after a mother and her five children were shot in their vehicle in the Bellshire area Saturday night.

It happened on Westchester Drive and Brick Church Pike. Police say the family was visiting Nashville from Iowa and was shot while riding in their Dodge minivan. The mother's 26-year-old boyfriend has been taken into custody. Police have not shared his name, age, or a motive for the shooting.

The conditions of the shooting victims are unknown at this time. We're in constant communication with Metro police to learn more about their conditions. We'll be sure to keep you updated as we get new details.

