Mother charged with first degree murder after child drowns in Hendersonville creek

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old after her mother reportedly drowned her in the water along a local greenway.

According to officials, the mother, Brandi Nicole Elliot, stated that she wanted time alone after a rough day and that her daughter came outside and "refused to leave [her] alone".

The child did not want to stay in the resident by herself.

The defendant then took the child across the street to the green way. She said that since the victim would not "give her what she wanted, time alone, that she would give her what she wanted".

That's when Elliot reportedly held the victim under the water until she felt her bubbling. She reportedly told the child to be quiet while she held her under the water.

She told officials she pulled the child from the water and realized what she had done and tried to revive her. She was then taken to Hendersonville Hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

Elliot was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Sumner County Jail.