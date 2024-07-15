Watch Now
News

Actions

Mother charged with first degree murder after child drowns in Hendersonville creek

handcuffs
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jul 15, 2024

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old after her mother reportedly drowned her in the water along a local greenway.

According to officials, the mother, Brandi Nicole Elliot, stated that she wanted time alone after a rough day and that her daughter came outside and "refused to leave [her] alone".

The child did not want to stay in the resident by herself.

The defendant then took the child across the street to the green way. She said that since the victim would not "give her what she wanted, time alone, that she would give her what she wanted".

That's when Elliot reportedly held the victim under the water until she felt her bubbling. She reportedly told the child to be quiet while she held her under the water.

She told officials she pulled the child from the water and realized what she had done and tried to revive her. She was then taken to Hendersonville Hospital via ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

Elliot was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Sumner County Jail.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community