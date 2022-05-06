Mother mourning the drowning death of her 12-year-old son

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A mother is grieving after her 12-year-old son drowned in a Clarksville river on Sunday. The family is wondering how this could happen since Dontavious Talley was afraid of water.

Veronica Jones says she received a call from a Clarksville Police Department sergeant that she needed to get to the hospital because her son was pulled from the river.

Dontavious was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Jones says the doctors worked hard to save her son and even got his pulse back up, but they also had to restart his heart five times. Jones says he just watched her son suffer.

"He was always Tay Tay, I always told him don't be nobody but yourself, and I told him and he always was himself," Jones said. "I always tell them just be yourself, Just be yourself."

Jones says no one ever had a mean thing to say about her 12-year-old son.

"I know I'm blessed to have been Dontavious’ mother, and I thank God," she said.

Dontavious loved football, basketball, and his family, and friends.

Jones says her son loved just about everything but had a fear of water.

That is why it concerns her that he drowned in the Red River that sits not too far from their Clarksville home on Sunday.

"Just unbelievable — like you don't expect to be burying your child. I wish I could have traded places with them, just like whatever he needed. Just was willing to give it to him," Jones said.

Jones says she doesn't knows what happened to her son and says Clarksville Police Department are investigating.

"We're just seeking justice, and we're just waiting on the police and an autopsy reports."

The family says if he was pushed into the river, they would want the children responsible and held accountable.

But right now they're just trying to get to tomorrow.

"It hurts just knowing my child suffers like that. And I just I know nobody can hurt him no more."

Jones says she thanks the community for all the prayers and support.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

