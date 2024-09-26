Mother of homeless man with horrible head injury speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What's his story?

That's what many have wondered about a man found walking around downtown Nashville with a horrible head injury.

Graphic photos went viral and drew attention to his case. We've talked to Jonathan Johnson who is getting help.

Now his mother is speaking out about what led him to the streets of Music City with such an awful injury.

Johnson is homeless and had been wandering the streets of Nashville for weeks with a horrible exposed head wound.

After we aired his story he's received some help and since then we've heard from Jonathan's mother who had lost touch with her 39-year-old son.

Lisa Davis shares a photo posing with Jonathan in happier times.

She was heartbroken to see the photos of her son that had gone viral on social media showing much of his forehead missing ...

"Oh my gosh. I was ready for Jesus to take him. I could not believe what I was seeing," said Davis.

Davis, who lives in East Tennessee and no longer in touch with Jonathan -- shared photos including this one of him after he had surgery seven years ago to implant a plate in his forehead after being hit by a car.

This past year, Jonathan suffered a head injury that required the plate be removed ... and without explanation he walked out of the hospital before it could be replaced.

I asked Davis why.

"Because he's afraid of doctors. They can't heal him. He is tired of having surgeries. He is tired of all the medicine."

Davis says her son is bi-polar and schizophrenic...with a history of drug abuse.

She said family members have tried to help him over the years.

"They've done everything they can do for him and refuses the help," she explained. "He thinks nobody loves him."

Davis says she's hopeful now -- thanks to good Samaritans -- that her son can get the medical help he needs.

Earlier this week, I asked him and Jonathan did seem willing.

"If I got to do another surgery to get the metal plate put back in so the skin can grow over it I'd be glad to," said Johnson.

For now he is living in a group home in Nashville and efforts are underway to get him back in a hospital for treatment.

But others have tried and he's walked away.

Hopefully, he doesn't end up back on the streets.

Metro Councilman Jordan Huffman is working to help Johnson.

And he says his case highlights areas where the city can do better helping people in these types of situations.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com