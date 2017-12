MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Devin Bond disappeared from Murfreesboro about nine months ago, and his family hasn't given up hope -- as Wednesday marks his 17th birthday.

Back in March, his mom says she went up to Devin's room to find him gone with a pile of pillows hidden under his bed sheets to mask his disappearance.

He was last tracked along Barfield Crescent road, but he hasn't been seen from since.

His mom says she is heartbroken and is still searching for her son.

"He's just loved and he's missed so much, if you know something, please tell somebody, we're at the point we just want to know he's ok," said Heather Simmers, Devin's mother.