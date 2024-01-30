Mother of Nashville man killed 8 years ago still waits for answers in his case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving mother who has waited 8 years to find out who killed her son is still hopeful answers will come soon.

Vontrekus Lockett's death has been devastating for his entire family. His mother said he was a loving father, he was engaged to be married, and had a bright smile.

"Everyone that met him absolutely loved him," said Bernita Lockett, Vontrekus Lockett's mother. "He’s loved and he’s missed tremendously."

On January 16, 2016 around 11:30 p.m., Metro Police were called to the Hampton Chase Apartments on Borowood Drive to investigate a robbery.

Vontrekus Lockett and his friend — 36-year-old Saleem Willis — were entering his apartment, when they were robbed at gunpoint. The suspect took their cell phones, keys, and about $80. Lockett's fiance, 28-year-old Sade Bass, was inside the apartment, heard the commotion outside and called Metro Police.

When she opened the apartment door to let them in, the suspect opened fire on all three of them. Lockett was shot multiple times, and Willis and Bass were both hit in the leg.

Lockett was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The suspect took off before Metro Police arrived on the scene. He was described by witnesses as a black man who was in his mid 20s and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black zip up hoodie, gray sweatpants, and a black and white bandanna covering his face.

Metro Police said they haven't had any new leads on this case in several years, but believe there are people who know who shot Lockett. They need anyone with information to come forward and help them out.

"We need tips and we need information on who would have been responsible, and who would have wanted to rob him," said Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons Unit.

"Just imagine if it was your family member, what would you do?" said Bernita. "There are so many ways to communicate now without saying who you are."

Lockett said her faith in God has given her strength on difficult days. She continues to celebrate her son's life on birthdays and Father's Day, and she visits his grave site often.

She said she has forgiven her son's killer, but still wants to understand who killed him and why.

"It's still not going to bring my son back. It's not going to bring their father back, or their brother back." said Bernita. "I just want them to know you can’t do wrong and get away with it."

If you have any information on who killed Vontrekus you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.