Mother of Nashville murder victim unhappy with time it takes to get updates from Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The deaths of 68 people have prompted new Metro Police homicide investigations this year.

The mother of a teenager killed in 2020 is concerned that will affect her daughter's case.

"None of this is fixing to get better," said Amber Posey.

Amber Posey's daughter Ashanti was 17 when she was shot to death in a car at Whites Creek Pike and Green Lane on April 9, 2020.

"I went back to the scene two days after my daughter was murdered. There were seven ring cams available for viewing," Posey said.

Posey has been disappointed with the investigative work done by Metro Police. She told NewsChannel5 she's told investigators that she knows who killed her daughter.

"You don't need the gun. You have circumstantial evidence that places him at the scene of the crime. He physically threatened bodily harm against an individual that winds up dead six hours later," Posey said.

With the mother of Jamayla Marlowe, the 3-year-old killed in April, she begged police to be more fair with their time. Marlowe's mother said she receives frequent updates from the detective handling their case.

"Her experience has been different and that resonated with me," Posey said.

There have been 63% more homicides this year than last, according to Metro Police data.

It is still inexcusable to Posey that it took nine months to hear from the detective handling her daughter's case.

"i'm not asking everyday, every week, every two weeks. At least once a month tell me something. I don't expect him to drop every case that he's assigned to, I just want to feel like my daughter is important to you," Posey said.