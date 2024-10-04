Mother of teen killed in shooting seeks justice

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a mother's home in Lebanon this week, grief is complicated.

Kerri Kelley sits with a picture of her son Carlos Wills from when he decided to get baptized a year ago.

On September 10, 2024 someone found Wills with a gunshot wound on Ash Ridge Drive in Clarksville.

Days later, he died.

"You know everything about my day is different, I don't get to go wake up my son get to call him have daily conversations," said Kerri Kelley. "That was my baby."

Her son Carlos had his Home Going Celebration where his friends all talked about the joy he spread.

"That is what everyone was saying when they came to his home going service was his loyalty his friendship," said Kelley.

Carlos's mom said now there is a lot less joy in Lebanon.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).