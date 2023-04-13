Mother of two says car thief pointed gun at 8-year-old during robbery in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Antioch family says they're grateful to be alive after two masked men robbed them at gunpoint, getting away with their car and belongings.

The frightening incident happened Easter weekend in Antioch at Baker Station Apartments.

“I’m triggered to noises. I’m a really strong and tough woman, but I’m not doing okay right now," victim Heather Fink said.

Fink said she'd just finished a late-night shift at work when she pulled up to her home in South Nashville with her two kids, ages 8 and 12. "As soon as I turn around at my window there was a guy in a ski mask and another guy in like a monkey gorilla Halloween mask," Fink described.

She remembers putting her hands up and telling the robbers to take everything, just let her kids go.

The experience got worse when Fink says one of the suspects pointed the handgun directly at her 8-year-old daughter.

"He said y’all have 30 seconds or I’m shooting," Fink said. "We ran up the steps towards my building. Luckily a neighbor let us in and I called police from there."

The thieves got away with her car, debit cards, driver's license, and more. Police say there were no cameras in the area, so Fink hopes someone in the public can spot her car. She said it's easy to identify because it has previous damage to the hood and front grill.

Photo provided by Heather Fink Damage to the front of Fink's car

She’s very grateful her family wasn't physically harmed and hopes the suspects are caught. "That was a coward move," Fink said. My kids will never forget the incident. They will have it playing in their head forever."

Her neighbors say crime in the area isn't surprising. They said robberies, break-ins, and hearing gun shots is a common occurrence. Fink is struggling without a car right now. Her sister launched a GoFundMeto help get a new one.

She said her kids don't feel comfortable living there anymore.

If you have information on the case or see the stolen car, call Metro Police or Nashville Crime Stoppers, at (615) 742-7463.