Mother of Waffle House shooting victim to honor other grieving mothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mother of DeEbony Groves, one of the Waffle House shooting victims, is once again turning the pain of losing her daughter into hope.

She's hosting a weekend to honor other mothers who've lost children to violence.

"I think it was Friday before last, I was home alone, i laid in my living room floor and I cried and I pleaded and cried and then once I get it all out, I wipe my face and start my day," explained Baker.

Shirl Baker's only daughter, DeEbony died on April 22, 2018.

She was one of six people who died that day when a lone gunman walked in the Antioch Waffle House in the early morning hours and opened fire.

Since then, thru the non profit, the DeEbony Groves Foundation, Shirl has hosted events for other mothers, to provide encouragement and empowerment and even pampering.

I helped her with her very first one in 2021. The best part about it all is, it's all FREE for the mothers to attend.

She is still taking applications for women in the Tennessee area.

Here's how to apply or contact Shirl:

The DeEbony Groves Foundation PO Box 1023 Gallatin, Tennessee. You can also email Hope4TheFuture42218@gmail.com.