Mother of Waffle House shooting victim wants to help others through support group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 2018 Waffle House Shooting was a day that remains in the minds of many in Nashville.

Shirl Baker lost her daughter, DeEbony Groves, in the shooting. Three others also died.

But Baker is now focused on transforming that loss into an opportunity for hope.

Through the DeEbony Groves Foundation, Baker is gearing up for one of the group's biggest events: the "Hope For the Future: Women's Weekend," meant for Nashville-area mothers who have lost a child through tragic circumstances.

Baker said one of the things she learned quickly after the loss of her own daughter was the importance of being around a support group that can help you cope.

This will be the 2nd annual Women's Weekend, held in Nashville, from Friday, April 22 through the 24.

Baker said they should submit the name of the person they think could benefit from the Women's Weekend and why.

She said she could see how last year's experience brought hope to many mothers who previously had been suffering alone.

"It's almost like seeing a bouquet of flowers blooming. At first, they're broken, withered, hurting, they can't function," Baker said. "But by that weekend, they all are able to stand up straight and hold their head up. Everybody's level of rejoicing may not be the same, but at least they have a stepping stone to start on."

Shirl said this year they will have Spanish speakers able to help translate for others because they're trying to expand access to this program to as many people as possible.

Baker is encouraging anyone — if they know someone who could be helped by a weekend like this — to contact her through the DeEbony Groves Foundation at hope4thefuture42218@gmail.com