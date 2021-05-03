Mother wants son's killer caught as she prepares to march against violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mom can't sleep at night knowing her son's killer is not in custody.

Tyler Holt, 18, was shot and killed at the Wyndham Club in Donelson in November. It's been tough on his mom, Latarsha Holt.

"I relive that day daily. When I wake up, I still get that same conversation of my 16-year-old waking up, 'mama, mama, get up, they’re calling saying Tyler is dead,'" Holt said.

Holt said some witnesses aren’t cooperating, so no arrests have been made.

"That’s the part of it that’s wearing us all down. Yes, he’s gone, we cannot bring him back, but if someone is arrested, we can at least start the healing process," Holt said.

Tyler was a football star at Stratford High School, and he had a full-ride scholarship to play at North Dakota State. Holt said her son was intellectually disabled, but he didn't let that stop him as his goal was to play in the NFL.

On Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day, there will be a March Against Gun Violence which Latarsha Holt will attend. "I’d like for the whole community to step in as one and try to redirect all of our children," Holt said. "They are all lost. These children resort to violence, and that’s their first option, no compassion for life."

The march starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Napier Community Center. It's hosted by Partners in the Struggle. They're encouraging participants to bring a photo and poster of their murdered loved ones.

Holt said she won't be able to rest easy until Tyler's killer is behind bars. "They’re telling me they have leads, they have evidence, but not enough to make an arrest," she said.

Tyler Holt’s legacy lives on through a scholarship fund at his church. Several of his teammates were awarded the scholarship on Sunday.