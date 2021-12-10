Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts annual 'Night of Remembrance'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one in every three fatal crashes in the state this year involved an impaired driver.

Thursday, in an effort to raise awareness of the lives lost in drunk driving crashes, Mothers Against Drunk Driving put on its annual Night of Remembrance, where Mary Ann and Stan Flowers were in attendance.

Their 3-year-old grandson Justin Drew and 22-year-old daughter Melody Ann died 25 years ago when drivers who had been drinking and drag racing hit them head-on in Lauderdale County.

In the years since, they've spoken to others at events just like the Night of Remembrance.

"To let people know the heartache, the living hell that you go through when your child dies," said Mary Ann. "As parents, we aren't supposed to bury our children."

A sobering thought — on this night where Stan and Mary Ann honor their grandson and daughter the best way they know how.