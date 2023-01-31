Watch Now
Mothers in Nashville create safe space for coping post-Tyre Nichols video

Posted at 10:04 PM, Jan 30, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the days since the release of the videos showing the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis Police Department, many have experienced a wide range of emotions. But what's the best way to deal with them?

Sonya Thomas decided to offer a place to help mothers in Nashville deal with the complex emotions they may be feeling, by creating a safe space for them.

"I just wanted to create a space for moms like me who just needed love and empathy and a space to cry," Thomas said.

A space to be vulnerable together.

"I think I'll see people who understand we all need each other, especially in times like these," Thomas said.

And because she knows she's not alone in Nashville, Sonya says, she's open to more of these kinds of talks.

"I'm open to whatever the people need, whatever the people need," Thomas said.

All as a city and a nation begin to heal.

